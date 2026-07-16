Local Wrestlers Sweep Cheyenne Dual Tournament

Local Wrestlers Sweep Cheyenne Dual Tournament

Wrestlers from Green River and Rock Springs teamed up at the end of June for a Dual competition in Cheyenne. Photo from Clayton Wright

CHEYENNE — Wrestlers from Green River and Rock Springs teamed up at the end of June to compete in a dual tournament in Cheyenne, finishing the event undefeated.

The combined local squad faced wrestling programs from Wyoming, Nebraska and Colorado during the competition. Despite the multi-state field, the Green River and Rock Springs wrestlers won every team dual they competed in.

The strong summer showing has provided momentum for the area athletes as they return to training in preparation for the upcoming winter wrestling season.

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