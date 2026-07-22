Locals Make Early Mark at NHSFR

LINCOLN, Neb. — Wyoming competitors have opened the 78th National High School Finals Rodeo with several top-10 performances, led by reigning all-around cowgirl champion Hadley Thompson and Green River’s Teague Goodman.

Thompson picked up where she left off a year ago in Rock Springs, posting a 2.15-second run in the first go-round of breakaway roping to sit second overall. The Yoder cowgirl trails only Tennessee’s Roany Clendenin, who turned in a leading time of 2.1 seconds.

Thompson also sits second in goat tying after clocking a 6.57, once again placing herself in contention for a national title. Texas’ Colee Cox leads the event at 6.5.

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Wyoming placed three competitors among the top 10 in goat tying heading into Wednesday. Casper’s Lavoye Garnhart, who competes for Arizona, sits third with a time of 6.62, while Gillette’s Rhame Hicks is tied for 10th at 7.21 seconds.

Green River’s Teague Goodman put together one of the top steer wrestling runs of the week heading into Wednesday, placing ninth with a time of 5.06 seconds. Kansas’ Weston Smyth leads the event at 3.52 seconds, while Utah’s Burk Austin sits second at 4.45.

Big Piney’s Jace Bowles remains in striking distance in tie-down roping after posting an 11.07 in the first go-round, placing 25th overall as of this morning.

The shooting sports also got underway this week, with Wyoming’s Taylor Kimzey leading the state’s efforts in light rifle. Kimzey sits 17th in the long go standings after posting a combined score of 325. Memphis Erdman, Wyoming’s state champion in light rifle from the Bridger Valley, is 36th with a score of 316.

Garnhart’s strong start has also placed her atop the all-around rookie cowgirl standings with 255 points and fourth in the all-around cowgirl race.

In the early team standings, Wyoming’s girls squad sits 11th with 330 points, while the boys are 28th with 120 points. Wyoming is currently 23rd in the overall team standings with 450 points and sixth in the Division 3 standings.

Competition at the NHSFR continues throughout the week, with contestants competing in two go-rounds before the top 20 in each event advance to Saturday night’s championship short go.