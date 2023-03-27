Locals Plan for Inaugural Pride Event

ROCK SPRINGS — Local community members recently gathered to plan an inaugural Pride event for Rock Springs. The inaugural event, set for June 10, 2023 will celebrate the local LGBTQ+ community.

The group came together at the last minute to see if there was enough community interest to plan and host such an event. The response was great and plans are moving forward to create an inclusive event in Rock Springs. The goal is to have a visible, supported, and joyous event telling people of the LGBTQ+ community and their allies that they are appreciated and respected for who they are. The committee hopes that it’s a celebration of people coming together in love and friendship.

Plans for the city’s inaugural Pride event include a Pride Community Day with a dog show, Pride bingo or scavenger hunt, an art show, community window displays, music, and more. The event will be family friendly and open to anyone. The entire event is being sponsored, supported, and driven by the folks in the community.

The next planning meeting is set for April 5, 2023 at 5:30 pm at Bitter Creek Brewing (604 Broadway Street, Rock Springs). Anyone is welcome to attend, as the initial committee would love to see more community members involved in planning the event. If you’re unable to attend, but would like to be involved, you can email the committee at rockspringspride@gmail.com for more information.