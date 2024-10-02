Logan Wilson Leads Bengals to First Win of Season

LARAMIE — The Cincinnati Bengals picked up their first win of the season, defeating the Carolina Panthers 34-24 in Week 4 of the NFL season. Logan Wilson, a former University of Wyoming linebacker and Casper native, once again played a key role for the Bengals.

Wilson led the team with 10 tackles and added a quarterback hit. He now has 43 tackles, one tackle for loss, one forced fumble, and one quarterback hit on the season, tying him for fifth in the league in total tackles. Cincinnati will host Baltimore in Week 5.

Here’s how other former Wyoming Cowboys performed in Week 4:

Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

Allen had his least productive game of the season as the Bills fell 35-10 at Baltimore on Sunday night. He completed 16 of 29 passes for 180 yards and rushed for 21 yards on five carries.

For the season, Allen has completed 70 of 101 passes for 814 yards and seven touchdowns. He has also rushed for 106 yards and two touchdowns on 22 carries for the 3-1 Bills. Buffalo travels to Houston in Week 5.

Carl Granderson, New Orleans Saints

Granderson registered two tackles in the Saints’ narrow 26-24 loss at Atlanta.

Granderson has 15 tackles, three sacks, one forced fumble, and four quarterback hits for the 2-2 Saints. New Orleans will face Kansas City in Week 5 on Monday Night Football.

Chad Muma, Jacksonville Jaguars

Muma did not record a stat in the Jaguars’ 24-20 loss at Houston.

For the season, Muma has 10 tackles for 0-4 Jacksonville, which will host Indianapolis in Week 5.

Frank Crum, Denver Broncos

Crum was active for the second consecutive week in Denver’s 10-9 win over the New York Jets. The 2-2 Broncos will host Las Vegas in Week 5.

Marcus Epps, Las Vegas Raiders

Epps’ season ended in Week 3 due to an ACL tear. He finished the year with 19 tackles and one tackle for loss.