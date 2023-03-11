Lois Ann Lowe Shedden (November 1, 1934 – March 10, 2023)

Lois Ann Lowe Shedden, 88, passed away on March 10, 2023 following a courageous battle with Glioblastoma brain cancer.

Lois Ann was born on November 1, 1934 at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County. Within five days of her birth, she was adopted by Elsie and Amos Lowe who previously adopted James Kay Lowe. Lois shared countless stories of her exciting childhood. She loved attending school and was a strong advocate of education. She graduated from Green River High School in 1952.

In September of 1952, she married Andrew R. Logan and had three children, Kayleen Logan, Richard Logan and Andrew “Craig” Logan. During their married life, the family lived in several Mountain Fuel gas camps throughout Wyoming, Colorado and Utah. At the gas camps, Lois always ensured that anyone visiting the camps were welcomed and well fed with delicious food. While living in Douglas, WY, the Office was located in the basement of their home, which allowed Lois to serve coffee and sweet goodies for the employees upon their arrival to work. In the fall of 1978, they were transferred back to Rock Springs, where Lois always called home. The couple later divorced.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

On June 27, 1990, Lois married the love of her life, Albert Shedden and gained two stepsons, Frank and William Shedden. During her adult life, she raised her three children, volunteered in many organizations and joined the workforce as a librarian aid at the Roosevelt School, Secretary in the Respiratory Therapy Department at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County and the assistant to the Fine Arts Director. During Lois Ann’s life, she loved to travel. With her husband Albert, they traveled throughout the United States, including Hawaii and Alaska, Canada, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Fiji. Albert and Lois spent several winters in Yuma, Arizona with their two cats. She loved the mountains and enjoyed family camping trips with her children and grandchildren.

Throughout her life, Lois loved to stay busy. She was an avid artist, drawing many porcelain dishes, which won her several blue ribbons. She also enjoyed collecting art, making porcelain dolls, needlepoint, embroidery, sewing, knitting, crocheting, and quilting. Lois enjoyed sharing her talents with others; she was a leader of 4-H where she taught young individuals how to cook, can, collect and press wild flowers, sew and the basics of camping. Lois Ann also enjoyed watching her sons participate in sports and cheered them on in their various competitions throughout Utah and Wyoming. She was a proud parent of two military sons who served in operations in the Middle East. She also enjoyed watching trains, living on the banks of the Green River, water and snow skiing, ice skating, and boating with the family. Lois Ann was involved in Job’s Daughters and helped to start a Bethel in Vernal, Utah. While involved with the Masonic Family in Vernal, she joined Eastern Star. Lois Ann received her 50-year membership pin last year. She was also a Past Worthy Matron of Mount Lily Easter Star, Rock Springs, Wy.

Lois Ann is survived by her husband Albert Shedden and their two dogs, Plato and Rascal. Children Kayleen Logan (Jerre “Cleav”), Richard Logan (Lanita), Andrew “Craig” Logan (Patricia), Frank Shedden (Shannon), William Shedden (Laura). Grandchildren Nickolas (Marnell) Logan, Ian Logan, Liam Burnside, Chelsea Porter, Ashlin (Mark) Porter, Shelby (Breck) Porter, Jacob Logan, Orion Logan, Alexa Shedden, Hannah (Braden) Eversen, and Connor Shedden. Great grandchildren Nadine, Olivia, Ailish, Taylor, Elise, Cian, Owen, Dillion, Paisley, McKinley. Half-brother Frank (Ozzie) Baldwin.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Elsie and Amos Lowe, brother James Kay Lowe and half-brothers Jerry and Robert Baldwin.

The family would like to extend their gratitude and thankfulness to extended family members, neighbors, friends, members of Eastern Star, Masonic Family, Dr. Poyer and staff who were very supportive, thoughtful and assisted her and the family. The family is also grateful to all of the health care workers and staff at Sage View, who were very loving, caring and supportive during Lois Ann’s battle.

The family respectfully requests donations be made in Lois’ memory to Shriners Hospital, 1275 E. Fairfax Road, Salt Lake City, Utah 84103 or Scottish Rite Language Clinic, 281 B Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901 or Young at Heart Senior Center, 2400 Regan Avenue, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901 or charity of your choice.

Cremation will take place; a graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 16, 2023 at the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery at the Columbarium.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhome.com