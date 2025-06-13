Lois Elizabeth Draycott Breeze (April 27, 1932 – June 11, 2025)

Lois Elizabeth Draycott Breeze, 93, passed away peacefully Wednesday, June 11, 2025 at her daughters home in Green River. She was a resident of Green River for three years and former resident of Superior and Rock Springs.

Lois was born April 27, 1932 in Rock Springs; the daughter of James Draycott and Bessie Ward.

She grew up in her beloved Superior, where she attended grade schools. Lois was a resident of Superior and was a 1950 graduate of Superior High School.

She married the love of her life Thomas A. Breeze July 15, 1954 in Evanston.

Lois started working at the Rock Springs Memorial Hospital in the Spring of 1951. She stopped to raise her daughters. Went back to work at the hospital in 1974 and retired in 1980.

Lois was a talented artist and painter. and many of her works were done on porcelain China plates, porcelain dolls, and ceramics, which she shared with all those she loved. She loved spending time with her family especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Survivors include three daughters, Melanie Patton of Chandler, Arizona, Evelyn Osborn and husband Gary of Gillette, Tamra Gallagher and husband John of Green River; one sister-in-law, Margaret Draycott of Rochelle, Texas; nine grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; several cousins; nieces and nephews.

She was proceeded in death by her husband of 68 years, Thomas A. Breeze; parents, James and Bessie Draycott; one brother, James Draycott II; one sister, Kathleen Draycott; one grandson, Taylor Patton; great-grandson, Riley Price.

Cremation will take place; a Celebration of Life will be conducted at 1 pm Saturday, June 28, 2025 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. 1000 West 4th North, Green River, Wyoming. Graveside Services and Inurnment will be in the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com