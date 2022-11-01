Lois Jean Hardin Wilde (February 20, 1932 – October 29, 2022)

Lois Jean Hardin Wilde, 90, passed away Saturday, October 29, 2022, in Rock Springs, WY.

She was born February 20, 1932 in Rock Springs, WY, the daughter of Albert Lee Hardin and Winifred Baker.

Lois attended schools in Rock Springs, WY and was a 1950 graduate from the Rock Springs High School.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Lois married her high school sweetheart Robert “Bob” Wilde on February 25, 1951 in Rock Springs, WY. They were married for 62 years. He preceded her in death on December 31, 2012.

She was a member of the VFW women’s auxiliary.

Lois worked for School District #1 in food service for 11 years until her retirement in1994.

She enjoyed spending time with her family, gambling, doing puzzle books, listening to Neil Diamond, watching the Denver Broncos, and Jazz basketball. She loved spending her summers at her and Bob’s place in Pinedale, WY and their winters in Mesa, AZ.

Survivors include her daughter, Vicki J. Howell and husband Tom of Rock Springs, WY; son-in-law Bill Brown of Rock Springs, WY; sister-in-law Naomi Hardin of Rock Springs, WY; grandchildren, Colleen Fornengo and husband Levi of Rock Springs, WY, Jennifer Piirto and husband Keith of San Antonio, TX, Lindsay Rodriguez and husband Arturo of Rock Springs, WY, Libby Garcia and husband Lance of Rock Springs, WY; great-grandchildren Isaiah Martinez, Jacob Martinez, Blake Rodriguez, Prestin Rodriguez, Conner Garcia, Madison Piirto, Olivia Piirto, and Jack Piirto.

She was preceded in death by her husband Robert J. Wilde, daughter Roberta (Janie) Brown, parents Albert and Winifred Hardin, sisters Audrey (Shando) Bacskay, Elenor (Curley) Stencil, Louise “Boots” (Sonny) Fletcher, Vera (Richard) Barrass, Blanche Fergeson, and brothers Kenneth and George Hardin.

Cremation has taken place and private graveside services were held at the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery.

Condolences can be left for the family at www.foxfh.com.