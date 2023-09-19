Lois Louise Overy Bluemel (November 2, 1942 – September 14, 2023)

Our loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Lois Louise Bluemel returned to her Heavenly Father on Thursday, September 14, 2023. She was born on November 2, 1942 to William “Bill” Overy and Thelma Mae Dexter Overy in Rock Springs, Wyoming.

She grew up in Superior, Wyoming, where she attended school and graduated in 1961. After which, she attended Secretarial School at Idaho State University in Pocatello, Idaho. Her favorite occupation was being a wife, mother and grandmother.

She married Gary Clezie in Pocatello, Idaho and had two children, Cynthia and Derek. They were later divorced.

She married the love of her life, Glenn Bluemel, on July 3, 1974 in Pocatello, Idaho and they were later sealed in the Salt Lake Temple. She was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and served in many callings.

She is survived by her children and step-children: Cynthia (Layne) Viereck, Derek (Danielle) Bluemel, Melissa Bendixsen (Jason Richardson), Glenna (Alex) Mckinley, Selma (Josh) Johnson. Roy (Margaret) Bluemel, Bryan Bluemel, Wendy (Dave) Coon, Kyle (Dee) Bluemel, Cory Bluemel. 26 grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren. Her sisters Billie (Martin) Hansen, Susan Murphy and Arlene Watterson and her brother in law Jack Edwards .She was preceded in death by her husband, Glenn, her parents, sister Thelma Edwards, step-daughter Melanie, step-son Milton Glenn and a great-granddaughter.

Her family would like to extend special thanks to The Auberge Assisted Living and Bristol Hospice.

Funeral services will be Friday, September 22, 2023, at 11 a.m. at the Harrisville 1st Ward building, 435 West Harrisville Rd, Harrisville UT. A viewing will be held prior from 9:40-10:40 a.m. and on Thursday, September 21, 2023 from 6-8 p.m. at the same address.

Internment will be at Ben Lomond Cemetery in North Ogden, UT.