Lois Marie Jeffery (January 15, 1934 – November 24, 2022)

Lois Marie Jeffery, 87, passed away Thursday, November 24, 2022 at Mission at Castle Rock Rehabilitation in Green River, Wyoming. She was a resident of Green River for four years and former resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming.

She was born January 15, 1934 in Midwest, Wyoming; the daughter of Walter Rex Schofield and Juanita Minnick.

Mrs. Jeffery attended schools in Midwest, Wyoming, and was a 1952 graduate of Midwest High School. She attended Denver Secretary School and received her certificate.

She married Robert Cook in Thermopolis in 1954 and they later divorced. Mrs. Jeffery married James E. Jeffery in Cheyenne, Wyoming, in 1959, and he preceded her in death in Thermopolis, Wyoming, in 1989.

She worked for Wyoming Pioneer Home for 30 years and retired in 1990 as a Lead Cook.

Mrs. Jeffery was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie #2350 in Green River, Wyoming.

She was an Eastern Star.

Mrs. Jeffrey was a member of the Presbyterian Church.

She enjoyed spending time with her family, sewing, and reading.

Survivors include her son Michael Jeffery and wife Tina of Deer Park, Wyoming; one daughter, Anne Havens of Green River, Wyoming; one brother, James Schofield of Houston, Texas; six grandchildren Faith Koen, Kelly Abel, Lelaonie Long, Eric Havens, Alexander Havens and Ashlee Murtha; 12 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, husband and one brother Robert Schofield.

Cremation has taken place; a memorial service will be conducted at a later date.

