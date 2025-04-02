Long Standing Wastewater Treatment Plant Replacement Facility Tabled for Further Discussions by the Council

GREEN RIVER — The Green River City Council was addressed by Director of Public Works Mark Westenskow in regards to an amendment to the services agreement with Burns & McDonnell Engineering Co. for the new waste water treatment plant in the amount of $789,612 at Tuesday nights meeting. A $265,665 increase in the amendment would go towards rate adjustments, and the remaining $523,947 toward the extension of the contract.



“In 2017 we initiated a contract for the design of the waste water treatment plant which is currently under construction; we also initiated a contract with them to oversee us through the construction process. That contract was initiated in 2020.” said Westenskow



“We anticipated being able to start the project in 2020, but due to worldwide events construction actually started in 2023, we are currently under construction now for a projected completion date of 2025.” he continued.



Westenskow explained the original contract for the construction oversite included several provisions. One was that time and materials are not to exceed the contract and it also included provisions for annual increases to the rates as the firm dealt with the number of hours they estimated they would need going going forward as well as current billing rates. The amendment includes an adjustment to the billing rates that have occurred in the last five years, and also an extension of time to the original estimated construction time. The amendment would do two things; adjust the overall compensation available to the consultant to address five years of fee increases, and also put forth enough time to complete the project.



When asked what was causing the increases Westenskow informed the council that there have been delays industry wide across the globe for electrical components that have extended the timeframe for completion of the project. The original schedule predicted a nine month production window for electrical components. Due to global delays in electronic component production, in actuality the production windows are closer to 15 months and 20 months for the generator and the major switchboard.



“We’ve gotten to a point now, where we’re able to see from where we are now to the end of the project, and get a good estimate on additional services that are going to be required.” Westenskow explained.



“I never like amendments, but I’m only going to bring one to you if we need it. This is one we need to get to the end of the project.” said Westenskow.



Councilman Ron Williams said that he believes the change in funds needed for completion of the Wastewater Treatment Plant Replacement Facility is between the contractor and the engineers.



“The city shouldn’t be on the hook for this, this is between the engineering department and the contractor to sit back and work this out.” said Williams. Councilwoman Maser and Councilwoman Bushman also expressed similar sentiments.



“This is where I have a problem with it, we had nothing to do with this, $523,000 ain’t a drop in the hat, the citizens are going to have to pick up the bill. As a contractor myself – when I bid a job I never had anyone bail me out. If I bid a job and I messed up , I paid for it.” said Williams.



“We’re not in a normal situation here, this is a worldwide phenomenon with the supply chain. From my experience both from reading the paper and sitting on other boards, what we’re doing here is common in what other groups are doing. It’s a unique situation that again is a worldwide phenomenon.” said Mayor Pete Rust.



When a motion to approve was called for, Councilman Mike Shutran instead made a motion to table the matter for further discussion. Council Members Bushman, Maser, Berg, Williams, and Shutran all voted yes with Mayor Pete Rust voting no.

In a separate matter, the Council approved Jorgensen Associates Inc. to perform surveying, geotechnical, and engineering services for the Indian Hills Dr. reconstruction project, only looking at engineering design. The cost of the project carries a not-to-exceed amount of $348,000. The Indian Hills Drive reconstruction project is is set to begin in 2026.

The Green River Police Department also renewed its narcotics canine program and were approved to accept a grant from AKC Reunite to pay $7,500 for the training for their patrol division. The GRPD will allocate funds from the National Opioid Settlement to assist with facilitating the purchase after receiving approval from the Council.