Longmire Author Visits County June 28

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The Sweetwater County Library System is hosting Wyoming Author Craig Johnson for two events on Saturday, June 28. Johnson, the New York Times bestselling author of the Longmire series of mystery novels, will be at the Golden Hour Senior Center in Green River at 1 p.m. and at the Holiday Inn Patio Room in Rock Springs at 6 p.m.

Johnson’s books focus on Walt Longmire, the sheriff of the fictional Absaroka County in northern Wyoming, and a lively cast of Sheriff Longmire’s friends and coworkers. The books are also the basis of the Netflix series “Longmire.” The 21st book in the Longmire series, “Return to Sender,” which was released last month, takes place in Sweetwater County and the Red Desert area. The book focuses on the disappearance of a postal worker whose 300-mile delivery route is the longest in the country. The postal inspector enlists Sheriff Longmire’s help in the search, including an investigation in Sweetwater County’s own Red Desert. Sweetwater County Sheriff John Grossnickle plans to be in attendance at the events to help discuss the realities of sheriffing in the fictitious world of the Longmire novels.

“Craig’s storytelling brilliance shines in ‘Return to Sender.’ As a friend, I’m proud of the care he took to research Sweetwater County and the Red Desert,” Grossnickle said. “He’s crafted a gripping, authentic new Longmire mystery, and I’m humbled to play a small part in the story and the rich tradition of the series.”

“Craig Johnson is a fantastic storyteller. His books are fun to read and capture the spirit of the people and landscape of Wyoming,” Lindsey Travis, director of the Sweetwater County Library System said. “His events are always fun. We’re happy to host him here in Sweetwater County.”