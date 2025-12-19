Longtime Green River Lawman Remembered Through Museum Toy Exhibit

A collection of toys displayed at the Sweetwater County Historical Museum that originally belonged to Barry Tippy, a Green River resident and lawman with the WHP. Photo courtesy of the Sweetwater County Historical Museum.

GREEN RIVER — A new display at the Sweetwater County Historical Museum honors a Green River man who served 23 years with the Wyoming Highway Patrol.

Barry Tippy, a 27-year resident of Green River, passed away at his home Dec. 16, 2024, following a battle with cancer, at age 60. Aware of the severity of his illness, in 2024 Barry donated to the museum his collection of his preserved toys from his childhood.

Barry Tippy’s wife Bonnie and son Cody are seen standing with Barry’s collection of childhood toys at the Sweetwater County Historical Museum. Courtesy photo.

The toys in the exhibit were his. On Thursday his wife Bonnie and son Cody Tippy, himself a sergeant with the WHP, came to the museum to view the new exhibit.

The exhibit’s tribute panel reads, in part: “[Barry’s childhood toys] remind those of us who were fortunate enough to have known him of his courage, his kindness, and his always cheerful nature.”