Longtime RSHS Coach Wendy Bider Announces Retirement After 33 Years

ROCK SPRINGS — After more than three decades of service to Sweetwater County School District No. 1, Rock Springs High School volleyball coach Wendy Bider will retire at the end of the school year.

Bider has worked in the district for 33 years, serving in various roles across Rock Springs High School, Rock Springs Junior High, and the alternative high school. Her coaching career, spanning nearly three decades itself, included stints in volleyball, basketball, and track.

“Sweetwater One has been a very good place to me,” Bider said. “I am very appreciative of other people who have allowed me to both teach and coach.”

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Rock Springs High School sports coverage is brought to you by these amazing sponsors:

Bider’s volleyball coaching career began in 1992 at Rock Springs Junior High, where she coached multiple sports until 1996. She joined Rock Springs High School in 1997 as the junior varsity volleyball coach and became the varsity head coach in 2000, leading the program until 2013. After stepping away from high school coaching to support her children during their junior high years, she returned briefly to coach at Western Wyoming Community College in the 2013–2014 season, helping the team earn a second-place finish at the Region IX tournament.

Her most recent tenure with the Tigers started in 2023 and concludes at the end of the school year. In all, Bider has spent 28 years coaching in the district.

“We had some good times throughout all those years, placing second and third at state and having regional championships,” she said. “My favorite memories are being invited to weddings, baby showers, graduations, etc. In the end, it’s about building better student/athletes.”

Bider also shared the life lessons coaching has taught her over the years.

“I’ve learned many lessons over the years, some of the most valuable are: treat every student and athlete as if they were your own, coach because you love kids—not for your ego, surround yourself with loyal people, you’ll never go wrong by being kind, and continue to learn and improve yourself.”

As for the future, Bider said she plans to watch her son play football and her daughter run track in college. She also hopes to travel and spend more time with her family.

“I know God has great plans for me too, so I’m leaving that door open for Him,” she said.

In her farewell, Bider extended heartfelt thanks to the district, her former athletes, colleagues, and loved ones.

“Thank you Sweetwater School District, former student-athletes, my colleagues, Matt, Brock, Brynn, Mom, Dad, Gail, Teri. Go Tigers!”