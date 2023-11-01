Longtime RSHS Dance Coach Resigns

ROCK SPRINGS – The longtime head Rock Springs High School dance team coach resigned from her position Tuesday morning.

Laura Christensen announced her resignation in a statement provided to SweetwaterNOW. She coached the Tigers’ dance team for 22 years, helping secure several state titles for RSHS. The resignation hits at a time when the team is preparing its state routines as the state dance competition takes place Jan. 26, 2024.

Christensen said she still has passion for dance and will continue to develop dancers through her Artistry in Motion studio. However, she said she knew it was time to leave.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

“I just realized that sometimes you just know when it’s time to move on,” she said.

Christensen said she was able to build the RSHS program into a successful and solid program. She looks forward to seeing what the team accomplishes.

“I truly love this program. I look forward to watching their future success at Regional, State and National levels this season,” she said. “They will be phenomenal.”

Christensen is thankful for the support the community has given the RSHS dance program, saying it was an honor and privilege to be the head coach for such a long time, as well as be a part of so many dancers’ lives.

“I look forward to what this group brings to the community in the future. They truly are beautiful to watch,” she said.

A call to Activities Director Byron Bolen was not returned as of publication time.