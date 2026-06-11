Lopiccolo, Quinney Named Officials of Year

SOUTHWEST WYOMING — Two southwest Wyoming officials were recognized among the state’s best this year, earning top honors from the Wyoming Sports Officials Association for their service to high school athletics.

Rock Springs’ Mike Lopiccolo was named the 2025-26 Boys Track Official of the Year, while Lyman’s Eric Quinney received the 2025-26 Girls Softball Umpire of the Year award.

For both men, the recognition reflects years of dedication to ensuring student-athletes have the opportunity to compete.

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Quinney, who has officiated high school sports for two decades, said the award was meaningful because of the relationships and experiences that come with serving young athletes.

“As a high school sports official for 20 years, it is definitely an honor to be named the 25-26 Girls Softball Official of the Year,” Quinney said. “I thoroughly enjoy being involved in youth sports programs at all levels. I encourage others to get involved so our kids can continue to have the opportunity to play and compete for the years to come!”

In addition to softball, Quinney also officiates football and basketball. Outside of athletics, he serves as chief administrative officer for Uinta County Fire and Ambulance and has been involved with the National Volunteer Fire Council, including serving as Wyoming’s state director.

Lopiccolo’s selection adds another honor to a career marked by service to education and athletics in Sweetwater County.

Lopiccolo worked for Sweetwater County School District No. 1 for 37 years, including 17 years as a teacher and coach, 12 years as activities director and assistant principal, and eight years as the district’s director of human resources and elementary and secondary education.

A graduate of the University of Wyoming, Lopiccolo began his career at Rock Springs High School in 1975. He later became head football coach of the Tigers, leading the program to a 65-33 overall record and the 1987 Class 4A state championship.

His contributions to Wyoming athletics have extended well beyond the sidelines. Since 1996, Lopiccolo has served as the certified rules interpreter for the long jump and triple jump at the state track meet. He previously was named the Wyoming Sports Officials Association Track and Field Official of the Year in 1999 and 2011.

The latest recognition highlights the important role officials play in high school sports, often working behind the scenes to ensure contests are conducted fairly and safely.

From decades spent on football fields, basketball courts, softball diamonds and track facilities across Wyoming, Lopiccolo and Quinney have helped make those opportunities possible for generations of student-athletes.