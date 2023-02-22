Loren Joseph Green (January 25, 1952 – February 20, 2023)

Loren Joseph “Bub” Green, passed away in his home in Grand Junction, CO on Monday February 20, 2023. He was 71 years old.



Bub was born on January 25, 1952 in Rock Springs, WY. He was the youngest child and only son born to Loren Charles Green and Alice Jane Wilson Green.



He attended Elementary school through High School in Green River, WY. He also attended and graduated from Western Wyoming Community College and also Weber State University.



He married Cindy Beauchamp and they later divorced.



He is survived by his sister Sandra “Sandy” Fox, one Aunt Barbara Weyl, and his nephew Charles “Chuck” Fox. As well as several cousins, nieces, and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his Father Loren Green, his mother Alice Green, his brother in law Jim Fox, and his nephew Randy Fox.



There are no services planned at this time and his body has been dedicated to Science Care.