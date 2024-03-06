Loren Lee Lorentzen (August 30, 1955-March 2, 2024)

Loren Lee Lorentzen, 68, passed away peacefully with his family by his side Saturday, March 2, 2024 at his home. He was a resident of Rock Springs for 48 years and former resident of Nevada and Evanston. Lorentzen died following a lengthy battle with cancer.

He was born August 30, 1955 in Colville, Washington, the son of Loren E. Lorentzen and Mary Tweedy.

Lorentzen attended schools in Washington and Evanston. He was a 1973 graduate of Evanston High School. He received his certification from WyoTech in body, fender and paint.

He married the love of his life Diana R. Furr in Reno, Nevada December 5, 1987. She preceded him in death September 7, 2023.

Lorentzen worked for Black Butte Coal for 13 years and retiring February 28, 2024 a heavy equipment operator

He loved spending time with his family, especially his granddaughters. They were his world and he adored them. He enjoyed hunting; fishing; and four-wheeling.

Survivors include two sons, Kevin Lorentzen of Rock Springs and Daniel Swiney of Salt Lake City; one daughter, Christina Otto of Winnemucca, Nevada; one sister, Shirley Monter of Lewiston, Idaho; three granddaughters, Lauryn Otto, Kieley Otto and Aliyah Otto.

He was preceded in death by his parents and wife Diana Lorentzen.

Cremation will take place. No services will be held at his request.

