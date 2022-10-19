Lorenzo “Ren” Romero (February 15, 1938 – October 13, 2022)

Lorenzo “Ren” Romero, 84, passed away Thursday, October 13, 2022 at his home in Rock Springs, Wyoming. He was a resident of Rock Springs for the first 63 years of his life and former resident of Farson, Wyoming for 21 years throughout his retirement. Mr. Romero died in Rock Springs following a lengthy illness.

He was born on February 15, 1938 in Rock Springs, Wyoming; the son of Adonis Romero and Deane Crapo.

Mr. Romero attended schools in Rock Springs and was a 1956 graduate of Rock Springs High School.

He married Sue “Suzie” VanWinkle on April 4, 1964 in Rock Springs, Wyoming.

Mr. Romero was a United States Army Veteran having served in the Vietnam Conflict from 1960 to 1963.

Mr. Romero was a parts salesman for his entire adult life working at City Auto Sales, Wyoming Automotive, Century Equipment, and self-employed for the last 14 years as the owner of RS Automotive.

Mr. Romero was a member of the Eden Valley Baptist Church.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing, rock collecting, riding motorcycles and 4-wheelers, Native American Culture, music, genealogy, camping, model HO trains, serving his Lord and Savior and spending time with his family.

Survivors include his wife Sue Romero of Rock Springs, Wyoming; two daughters, Laurie Haines of Rock Springs, Wyoming and Shaunna Smith of Cody, Wyoming; four sisters, Jeanne Forsgren and husband Dean of Evanston, Wyoming; Louise Carey and husband Ron of Green River, Wyoming; Retha Blakely and husband Dale of Cheyenne, Wyoming; Vicki Holdredge of Rock Springs, Wyoming; five grandchildren Alisa Haines; Lindsey Haines; Nicole Fernandez; Kyle Fernandez; Amber Fernandez; one great granddaughter, Madelynn Sue Ryan; many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents Lorenzo and Myrtle Crapo; parents, four brothers, Adonis “Don” Romero; Merced “Ralph” Romero; Roy Romero; Robert Romero; one sister, Dolores Nichols; son-in-law Bill Haines.

Cremation will take place; a graveside service, military honors and inurnment will be conducted at 10 a.m. October 24, 2022 at the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery. A celebration of life will be conducted at 11 a.m. at the Farson-Eden Valley Community Center 4039 US-191, Farson, Wyoming.

