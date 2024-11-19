Lorenzo “Rock” Carter (December 7, 1940 – November 5, 2024)

Lorenzo “Rock” Carter, returned to his Heavenly Father Tuesday, November 5, 2024, at the home of his granddaughter, Brittany, in West Point, Utah. He was born on December 7, 1940, in Sparta, Illinois, to Thomas and Lola Carter. At a young age, he moved to Rock Springs, Wyoming, with his family, where he was raised and educated.

After graduating from Rock Springs High School in 1960, Lorenzo moved to Ogden, Utah, and continued his education at Weber State College (University) where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Physical Education with a minor in History. Afterwards, he accepted a position at Mount Ogden Junior High where he taught Health, Utah History, Physical Education and United States History. While at Mount Ogden Junior High, he also served as the assistant basketball coach, head basketball coach, head track coach and assistant football coach.

In 1969 he accepted a position at Ogden High School (OHS) where he taught Health and served as head basketball coach and assistant coach for football, track and baseball. In 1973 he accepted a Counselor position at OHS for grades 9-12. He also served as head varsity basketball coach, head coach of the girls’ softball team and assistant varsity basketball coach. During the summer of 1974 he attended Utah State University in Logan, Utah and in 1975 he attended the University of Utah in Salt Lake City, Utah where he earned his Masters of Education degree in Educational Psychology with a minor in Minority Groups and Bi-Cultural Education. Lorenzo’s career in counseling was very important to him as he helped many students adjust to high school life and get them thinking about their future. He loved getting to know and help students navigate school and life’s challenges. He valued those relationships.

Lorenzo married Piper Brown. From this union they had one daughter, Raquel. They were later divorced. He married Linda Carpenter on December 7, 1979. From this union they had one daughter, Stephanie. Rock’s legacy is not only one of professional accomplishments, but also as a dedicated family man. He was a loving husband of 46 years to his wife, Linda, and a devoted father to his daughters and stepfather to Cory and Jason. He balanced a successful career, all while cherishing time with his family. Rock enjoyed playing card games, backgammon with his wife, sports, music, attending family gatherings and watching westerns.

Lorenzo is survived by his wife, Linda; two daughters, Raquel (Darius) Beard and Stephanie (Daniel) Grant; two stepsons, Courtland (Chalene ) Prince and Jason D. Prince; his siblings, Janice Swenson and Don “Tricky” Carter; 10 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lola and Thomas; 3 sisters Mildred “Millie”, Blanche “Coonie” and Leora “Tootsie”; 4 brothers, Thomas “Pork”, Louis “Louie”, Joseph “Butchie” and David “Guttie”.

The family would like to express their deepest appreciation and special thanks to the staff at Rocky Mountain Rehab, Intermountain Hospice, Ogden Regional Hospital and McKay-Dee Hospital for the love and care they gave to Lorenzo.

Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, November 16, 2024, at the New Zion Baptist Church, 2935 Lincoln Avenue. A viewing was held on Friday, November 15th from 6 to 8 p.m. at Myers Mortuary, 845 Washington Blvd., and prior to services from 12 to 12:45 p.m. at the church. Interment was at Memorial Gardens of the Wasatch.