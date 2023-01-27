Loretta L. Germer (September 26, 1940 – January 25, 2023)

Loretta L. Germer, 82, passed away on Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County in Rock Springs, Wyoming. She was a lifelong resident of Green River, Wyoming.

She was born in Rock Springs, Wyoming September 26, 1940; the daughter of Thomas Henry Clark and Emma Lucille Jenkins.

Mrs. Germer attended schools in Winton and Green River, Wyoming. She was a 1958 graduate of Lincoln High School.

She married Raymond Germer September 5, 1964 in Layton, Utah.

Mrs. Germer worked at City Market Pharmacy as a Pharmacy Technician.

She enjoyed spending time with her family and reading.

Survivors include her husband, Raymond Germer of Green River, Wyoming; four daughters, Lori Carter and husband Bart of Chelan, Washington, Bev Thompson and husband Jason of Kent, Washington, Julee Cobb and husband Mike of Green River, Wyoming, Weslee Sanchez and husband Bart of Green River, Wyoming; two sisters, Shirley Cook of Kemmerer, Wyoming and Marilyn Pope and husband Clayton of Wendell, Idaho; nine grandchildren, Morgan and wife Caroline, Mallory, Bryce and wife Bonnie, Mark and fiancé Haley, Averee, Sydnee, Grant, Jack, Ella; three great-grandchildren, Aiden, James, Nolan, and several cousins, nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents Tom and Emma Clark; one granddaughter, Katie Carter.

Cremation will take place; no services will be conducted at her request.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com