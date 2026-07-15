Loretta Marie (Price) Hohler (June 19, 1945 – July 10, 2026)

Loretta Marie (Price) Hohler, age 81, passed away peacefully on July 10, 2026, at Intermountain Hospital in Salt Lake City.

Loretta was born on June 19, 1945, to James Loren and Marie McDowell Price. She was raised on a farm five miles north of Cave-In-Rock, Illinois. She had wonderful parents who loved her and taught her right from wrong. She graduated from Cave-In-Rock Community High School in 1963 with honors.

Loretta was united in marriage to Clarence B. Hohler, Jr. on December 30, 1966. God blessed them with three children.

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She is survived by her husband, Clarence “Ben” Hohler, Jr.; her sons, Wesley Andrew Hohler and Stanley Alan Hohler; and her daughter, Ann Marie Hohler Crum and her husband, Blake Crum.

Loretta was a proud grandmother to Garrett Hohler and his wife, Stephanie; Nik Martinchick and his wife, Cassidy; Blake Martinchick; Brock Martinchick; and Rylan Hohler. She was also blessed to be a great-grandmother to Harper and Hagen Hohler and Royce Martinchick, all of whom brought great joy to her life.

She is also survived by her brother, James J. Price, and his wife, Sandy, Sister-in-law Cathy Price, and many cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends whom she loved dearly.

Loretta was preceded in death by her parents, James Loren Price and Marie McDowell Price, and by her brother, John L. Price.

Loretta accepted Jesus Christ as her Savior in 1970 and was baptized by Arthur Austin, Jr. Her faith in the Lord was the foundation of her life and a source of strength, comfort, and guidance throughout the years.

Loretta enjoyed being surrounded by her family and friends and cherished every opportunity to gather with those she loved. She found great joy in cooking and entertaining, welcoming family and friends with warmth, generosity, and a table that always had room for one more. The memories created in her home and around her table will be treasured by all who knew her.

Loretta will be remembered for her devotion to the Lord, her family, and for the love and care she shared with those around her. Her memory will live on in the hearts of her family and friends, who will cherish the time they shared with her and the legacy she leaves behind.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 16, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Fox Funeral Home in Rock Springs, Wyoming.

Funeral services will be conducted on Friday, July 17, at 10:00 a.m. at Fox Funeral Home, followed by burial at Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery.