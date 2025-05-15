Lori Ann Rockwell (Oct. 17, 1966 – May 13, 2025)

Lori Ann Rockwell, 58, passed away Wednesday, May 13, 2025 surrounded by her loved ones at Huntsman Cancer Institute. She was a 47 year resident of Green River and former resident of Carlsbad, New Mexico.

She was born in Carlsbad, New Mexico on October 17, 1966; the daughter of Laython Batey and Darlene Woods. Lori was a cherished daughter to Lathan and Darlene Batey. She spent her formative years between Carlsbad, New Mexico, and Green River, where she completed her education.

Lori dedicated five meaningful years as a Home Delivery Coordinator at the Golden Hour Senior Center, where she touched the lives of many with her kindness and commitment to service.

A lover of the great outdoors, Lori found joy in hunting, lake BBQs, and spending quality time with her family. Her love for nature and her adventurous spirit will be remembered by all who knew her.

Lori is survived by her devoted companion, Craig Brown; her mother, Darlene Batey of Green River; her daughters, Tara Robinson and husband Bill, Tonya Rockwell, Tasha Rockwell along with her companion Josh Mace, all residing in Green River; one son, Trey Rockwell and companion Syree Burraston of Green River; She also leaves behind her brother, Gene “Fell” Batey and his wife Hollie of Rock Springs, and her sister Lynn Paxton and her husband Jeff of Green River. Lori was the proud grandmother of ten: Ashton Robinson and wife Karlee, Koby Robinson, Keira Robinson, Caitlyn Parker, Shaleena Mahana, Perigrin Barney, Jaedyn Barney, Willow Mace, Oliver Mace, and Sammy Rockwell, and the doting great-grandmother to Kaizen Robinson. She is also survived by several cherished cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Lori was preceded in death by her loving husband, Donald Rockwell; her father, Lathan Batey; and her dear granddaughter, Michalyn Robinson.

Cremation has taken place; a Celebration of Lori’s Life will take place at 12 – 3 P.M. Monday, May 26th, 2025 at the Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 2350, 88 N 2nd East, Green River, Wyoming.

Family are invited to come and share their memories of a woman whose warmth and spirit touched so many.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com

Lori will be profoundly missed and lovingly remembered by all who had the privilege of knowing her. May her soul rest in eternal peace.