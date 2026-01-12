Lori L. Bascom (March 7, 1962 – January 6, 2026)

Lori L. Bascom, 63, passed away at her home on January 6, 2026. She was a resident of Rock Springs for most of her life.

She was born March 7, 1962 in Casper, the daughter of Larry and Beverly Ellis.

Lori graduated from Rawlins High School.

Lori worked for 25 years as an office manager at a dental office which she loved. She had a great love for the outdoors, camping, and enjoying time at the lake.

Survivors include sons Chad Moeller and wife Brandy of Rock Springs, Casey Moeller and wife Lindsy of Rock Springs, Dillon Bascom of Denver; one daughter Melissa Fahrney and husband Sammy of Cibolo, Texas; one brother Troy Ellis of Casper; one sister Kim Osborne and husband Buck of Rock Springs. And 8 grandchildren, several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband Kirt Bascom, both parents Larry and Beverly Ellis, brother Shawn Ellis, and sister Marnie Ellis.

Cremation has taken place and no services will be held at her request.

