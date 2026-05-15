Lori Lynn Reed (November 2, 1964 – May 12, 2026)

Lori Lynn Reed, 61, a beloved resident of Rock Springs, peacefully passed away surrounded by her family Tuesday, May 12, 2026 at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County,

She was born on November 2, 1964, in Peoria, Arizona, Lori lived a life full of love, laughter, arguing and dedication to her family and community. Lori had three girls close together and was an independent spirit who lived life exactly her way. Lori made some beautiful changes and accepted the Lord as her Savior the last few years.

Raised in Rock Springs, Lori attended local schools and graduated from Rock Springs High School in 1983. Her journey through life was marked by her open door, cake, and her caring nature. Lori welcomed many into her home and life. She was an empath and had great love for many and always a friend in need.

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Lori’s warmth extended beyond her family; she found immense joy in baking, watching crime TV and the Food Channel, Bible Study and was an active member of her church community. Above all, she treasured the moments spent with her family, especially her grandchildren, who were the light of her life.

She is survived by her loving mother, Phyllis Kumpula of Rock Springs; her daughters, Danelle Irene Tong of Greeley, Colorado, and Tiffany Elizabeth Rall and husband Justin of Rock Springs; her bonus son, Gary McGuire of Rock Springs; and her cherished grandchildren, Enshawntae, Lexus and husband Braxton, Joseph, Alya, Autumn, and Isaac. Lori’s memory is also held dear by her siblings, Lennie Lew and husband Billy, Kristy Bonnette and husband Martin, Kathy Kirlin and husband Russ, and her brothers, Don Kumpula and Keith Tyner and wife Debbie. She leaves behind her two loving aunts, nieces Desirae and husband Danny, Starla, and Cassandra, nephews Timothy and Anthony, her former husband Joseph Tong, and her beloved fur baby, Moose.

Lori was preceded in death by her spouse, Jesse Reed Jr.; her birth father, Leon Arthur Reecher; her father who raised her, Duane Kumpula; her daughter, Tia La’Ree McGuire; her sister, Sherry Robinson; and brother, Darryl Kumpula.

Cremation will take place; a Celebration of Life to honor and remember Lori will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, May 30, 2026 at the Emmanuel Baptist Church, 3309 Sweetwater Drive, Rock Springs, Wyoming,

The family kindly requests donations be made in Lori’s name to the Emmanuel Baptist Church Building Fund, 3309 Sweetwater Drive, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901.

Lori’s kindness and compassion touched many, and she will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing her. Condolences may be left for the family at www.vasefuneralhomes.com