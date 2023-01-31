Lorie Lynn Cantrell (December 14, 1969 – January 25, 2023)

Lorie Lynn Cantrell, 53, passed away Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at her home in Rock Springs, Wyoming. She was a life-long resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming.
She was born December 14, 1969 in Rock Springs, Wyoming; the daughter of Ron Riddle and Becky S. Drenon.
Mrs. Cantrell attended schools in Rock Springs and was a 1988 graduate of Rock Springs High School. She earned her Cosmetology License at Southwest Beauty Academy.
She married Kevin L. Cantrell October 13, 1990 in Rock Springs, Wyoming.
Mrs. Cantrell was a member of Foothill Apostolic Church.
She was a member of the American Legion Archie Hay Post #24.
She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends but most of all her grandchildren; camping; fishing; the great outdoors and she loved socializing she never met a stranger.
Survivors include her husband Kevin Cantrell of Rock Springs, Wyoming; mother, Becky Riddle; two sons, Richard Cantrell and fiancé Jennifer Hughes of Rock Springs, Wyoming; Shane Cantrell and wife Shyanne of Roswell, New Mexico; one brother, Chris Riddle and wife Margie of Buffalo, Wyoming; two sisters, Leslie Whittaker and husband Bill of Rock Springs, Wyoming; Kim Peters and husband Jason of Lancaster, Massachusetts; five grandchildren, Roxanne, Cantrell; Brayden Cantrell; Walela Cantrell; Sophia Cantrell; Selena Cantrell, several cousins; nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father, Ronald Riddle, paternal grandparents, Kenneth and Ruby Riddle; maternal grandparents, Richard and Mary Ellen Morris.
Cremation will take place; a Celebration of Life will be conducted at 11 a.m. Thursday, February 2, 2023 at the Vase Funeral Chapel, 154 Elk Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming.
Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.