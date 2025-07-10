Lorna Rene Ross (August 20, 1963 – May 14, 2024)

It is with profound sorrow that we announce the passing of Lorna Ross, a cherished mother, beloved sister, and an irreplaceable presence in our lives.

Lorna was born on August 20, 1963 in New Mexico and sadly left us on May 14, 2024.

Lorna is survived by her only son, Kenneth Rollins; loving daughters Peggy Rollins and LaShandra Bowen; six grandchildren; her caring brother and sister, Kenneth Petty and Genilia Carmine; and three nephews.

She joins her mother, Peggy York-Pfrimmer, and father, Kenneth Leon Petty, who predeceased her.

Lorna was a vibrant, lively woman, known for her wit, stubbornness, and strong-willed nature. She was also the life of the party. She had a remarkable ability to dance, a reflection of her love for life and attention. Her adventurous spirit often found her driving red sports cars, living life in the fast lane just as she preferred. Her favorite drinks included black coffee, a testament to her love for simple yet strong flavors. A devoted fan of rock and country music, she found solace and joy in tunes by artists like John Cougar Mellencamp, Elvis Presley, and many country musicians. Relaxing with her dogs while listening to her favorite songs was one of her most cherished recreational activities.

She will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved her – her laughter, her feisty spirit, and her strength to handle daily life with a debilitating mental illness are memories that will forever remain in our hearts.

As we mourn the loss, we also celebrate the life of a truly extraordinary woman who lived her life with courage and held onto her faith in Jesus.

Lorna’s spirit will live on through each one of us who were fortunate enough to have shared our life’s with her.

We invite all who knew Lorna to remember her as she was – full of life, love, and an unquenchable spirit.

Cremation has taken place. Graveside services and inurnment are pending.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.