Lorna Ross (August 20, 1963 – May 14, 2024)

Lorna Ross, a cherished mother, beloved sister, and an irreplaceable presence in the lives of family and friends, passed away May 14, 2024.

Lorna was born on August 20, 1963 in New Mexico.

Lorna is survived by her only son, Kenneth Rollins and loving daughters, Peggy Rollins and LaShandra Bowen, six grandchildren, and her caring brother and sister, Kenneth Petty and Genilia Carmine, and three nephews.

She joins her mother, Peggy York-Pfrimmer and father, Kenneth Leon Petty, who predeceased her.

Lorna was a vibrant, lively woman, known for her wit, stubbornness, and strong-willed nature. She was also the life of the party. She had a remarkable ability to dance, a reflection of her love for life and attention. Her adventurous spirit often found her driving red sports cars, living life in the fast lane just as she preferred. Her favorite drinks included black coffee, a testament to her love for simple yet strong flavors. A devoted fan of rock and country music, she found solace and joy in tunes by artists like John Cougar Mellencamp, Elvis Presley, and many country musicians. Relaxing with her dogs while listening to her favorite songs was one of her most cherished recreational activities.

She will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved her – her laughter, her feisty spirit, and her strength to handle daily life with a debilitating mental illness are memories that will forever remain in our hearts.

As the family mourns the loss, it also celebrates the life of a truly extraordinary woman who lived her life with courage and held onto her faith in Jesus.

Lorna’s spirit will live on through those who were fortunate enough to have shared their lives with her.

The family invites all who knew Lorna to remember her as she was – full of life, love, and an unquenchable spirit.

Cremation has taken place and graveside services and Inurnment will take place at 2 p.m. Friday, August 22, 2025 at Riverview Cemetery, where she will be laid to rest with her father, Kenneth.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.