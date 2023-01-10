Lorraine “Dena” Bogataj (November 14, 1928 – January 9, 2023)

Lorraine “Dena” Bogataj, 94, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Monday, January 9, 2023 at her home in Rock Springs, Wyoming. Mrs. Bogataj was a resident of Rock Springs, for 65 years and former resident in Winton and Reliance, Wyoming.

She was born November 14, 1928 in Winton, Wyoming; the daughter of John Nigra and Jenny Tardoni.

Mrs. Bogataj attended schools in Reliance, Wyoming and was a graduate of Reliance High School.

She married Joseph Bogataj on June 7, 1947 in Rock Springs, Wyoming and he preceded her in death January 28, 2007.

Mrs. Bogataj worked at Ann Cummings Burger Palace and Panda Place for 30 years as a Waitress. She also worked for the City of Rock Springs Parks Department for 10 years as a Groundskeeper.

She was a member of the Holy Spirit Catholic Community.

Mrs. Bogataj enjoyed spending time with family and going to Lava Hot Springs, Idaho.

Survivors include her son Frank Bogataj (Kathy) of Largo, Florida; one sister, Charlotte Parker (Paul) of Rock Springs, Wyoming; one daughter-in-law, Barbara Bogataj; seven grandchildren, Tyra Zueck-Bogataj of Rock Springs, Wyoming; Karlee Bogataj of Rock Springs, Wyoming; Kyle Bogataj (Brittany) of Rock Springs, Wyoming; Megan McGovern (Jonathan) of Palm Coast, Florida; Christopher Bogataj (Alyssa) of Denver, Colorado; Stephanie Jasperson (Jon) of Green River, Wyoming; Amber Jones (Brandon) of Moab, Utah; 12 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; several cousins; and many beloved nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; one son, Karl Bogataj; one brother, Ernest Nigra and one brother-in-law John “Brownie” Majhanovich; one sister-in-law, Angela Majhanovich.

Cremation will take place; a Celebration of Life will be conducted at a later date.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.