Louis J. Christison (November 8, 1937 – May 29, 2019)

GREEN RIVER — Louis J. Christison, 81, passed away Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at his home in Green River, Wyoming surrounded by his family. He was a resident of Green River for 30 years and is a former resident of Kentucky.

Mr. Christison was born on November 8, 1937 in Junction City, Kentucky; the son of Grover Christison and Julie Christison.

He attended schools in Kentucky. Mr. Christison married Barbara Ann, and she preceded him in death on March 5, 1995. He later married Deluvina V. Medina on May 22, 1999 in Green River, Wyoming.

Louis owned and operated Lou’s Plumbing for 50 years until his retirement in 2016. Mr. Christison was a member of the Baptist Community.

He enjoyed spending time with family; especially his grandchildren, playing pool, doing puzzle books, traveling, watching boxing and western movies. Louis was a very loving husband, father and grandfather. He enjoyed having conversations with anyone he met, and loved everyone.

Survivors include his wife Deluvina Christison of Green River, Wyoming, two sons; Matthew Vigil and wife Tara of Green River, Wyoming, Paul Vigil of Green River, Wyoming, one daughter; Bette McKenzie of Clay City, Kentucky, one sister; Mae Dunn of Lexington, Kentucky, five grandchildren; Amber Brown, Brittini Collins, Abagail Vigil, Shantz Vigil, Brayleigh Vigil, Anthony Vigil; six great-grandchildren; Sydni Brown, Kourtni Brown, Kyleigh Brown, Brody Collins, Britain Collins, Maddy Cooke, and Elodie Vigil; as well as several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers; James Christison, Herbert Christison, and Hardain Christison.

Following cremation, a Celebration of Life will be conducted at 3:00 p.m., Monday, June 3, 2019 at the Fraternal Order of Eagles #2350, 88 North 2nd East, in Green River, Wyoming. Friends may call one hour prior to services. There will be a potluck following the services.

The family of Louis J. Christison respectfully suggests that donations in his memory be made to Hospice of Sweetwater County, 333 Broadway, Suite 220, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901

