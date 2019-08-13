Louis “John” Marcinek, Jr. (November 17, 1946 – July 26, 2019)

SALT LAKE CITY — Louis “John” Marcinek, Jr. passed away on Friday, July 26, 2019 at the University of Utah Medical Center in Salt Lake City, Utah. A longtime resident of Rock Springs, Mr. Marcinek died following a lengthy illness.

He was born on November 17, 1946 in Omaha, Nebraska, the son of Louis J. and Elizabeth None Naay Marcinek.

Mr. Marcinek enlisted in the army May 24, 1965 and was discharged April 29, 1968. He fought for his country in Vietnam and returned with shrapnel in his hip.

John was a private man, not telling many about himself so little is known unless he told you or you were there.

John moved to Rock Springs following a job, he worked various jobs while living here, a few include: Coca-Cola, Rock Springs Ford, Sweetwater Ford and owner of Dino’s Janitorial.

John was a member of the Red Desert Rodeo Committee and the American Legion and a Park Hotel patron.

He loved to cook and share some of his favorites with family and friends. He enjoyed watching NASCAR and various other television shows. He liked cars, mainly Fords. He loved his family.

John is survived by his son; Chris Marcinek and companion Trish Clark, granddaughter; Chaz Marcinek, ex-daughter-in-law Hollie Marcinek and her companion Joel Biesheuvel.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 4:00 p.m., Saturday, August 24, 2019 at the American Legion Archie Hay Post #24, 551 Broadway St., Rock Springs, Wyoming.

