Louise Jean Gremonprez (April 29, 1923 – June 5, 2023)

Louise Jean Gremonprez, 100, passed away Monday, June 5, 2023 at the Villa in Green River, Wyoming.

Louise was born in Geneva, Illinois to Theodore and Laura Liedberg on April 29 1923. She was raised in Batavia, Illinois.

On November 15, 1945 she married Robert A. Gremonprez in Florida. On Robert’s discharge from the Navy, they moved to East Moline, Illinois, where Robert worked for John Deere Harvester until his retirement in 1981. Robert and Louse moved to Tablerock Lake, Missouri, in 1985.

Louise moved to the Villa in Green River, Wyoming, in 2015, to be near daughter Helen, and son -in-law, Steve Wilson. She referred to the Villa as “homey” and had many friends among the staff, residents and visitors.

She was beloved by husband, Robert, and an awesome mother to Helen, Nancy, Sandy, Judy and Jim. Louise was a loving grandmother to Heather, Clay, Erin, Jenny, Megan and great grandmother to seven great-grandsons.

Louise is survived by brother, Bobby; sister, Anna; brother and sisters-in-law, Albert and Donna Gremonprez, and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Emil; Andy; Howard; David; and sister, Wilma; her husband Robert; son James and daughter, Nancy; Sandy; Judy.

The family respectfully requests donation be made in Louise’s name to Mission at Villa, ALF, 1445 Uinta Drive, Green River, Wyoming 82935.

Cremation will take place; a Graveside Service and Inurnment will be at St. Mary’s Cemetery in East Moline, Illinois.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.