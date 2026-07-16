Louise Jean “Loujean” Normington (June 4, 1938 – July 13, 2026)

Louise Jean “Loujean” Normington, 88, a beloved mother, sister, aunt, teacher, and friend, passed away peacefully at her residence in Green River, on Monday, July 13, 2026. Born in Rock Springs, on Saturday, June 4, 1938, Louise lived a life filled with devotion to her family, her faith, and her community.

Louise was educated in Rock Springs, graduating from Rock Springs High School in 1956. Driven by a passion for education, she pursued a Bachelor’s Degree in Elementary Education from Greeley College. This foundation led her to a long, impactful career as an elementary school teacher with Sweetwater School District #1. For 40 years, she nurtured young minds and inspired countless students until her retirement in 1998.

She married William “Bill” Normington June 22,1963 in Rock Springs. He preceded her in death February 13, 2024.

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A faithful member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Louise’s life was also enriched by her love for gardening, shopping, and cherishing moments with her family and friends. She found joy in simple pleasures and touched many lives with her kindness and generosity.

She is survived by her loving daughter, Kathy Normington of Green River, and her dear sister, Evelyn Normington (Andy) of Rock Springs. Her legacy is also cherished by several cousins, nieces, and nephews who fondly remember her warmth and wisdom.

Louise was preceded in death by her cherished husband, William Normington; her parents, Giovanni Batista and Ada Kathryn Agostini; and a baby brother who died in infancy.

Cremation will take place; a Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted 11 a.m. Thursday, July 23, 2026 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 900 Hitching Post Drive, Green River. A vigil service with rosary will be held at 4 p.m. Wednesday, July 22, 2026 at Vase Funeral Chapel, 154 Elk Street, Rock Springs. Graveside services and inurnment will be in the Riverview Cemetery.

The family respectfully requests donations be made in Louise’s name to Alzheimer’s Association 2232 Dell Range Boulevard, Cheyenne, Wyoming 82009.

Condolences and remembrances may be shared at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.

Louise Jean Normington’s spirit will live on through the lives she touched, leaving a lasting impact on her daughter, community and all who knew her.