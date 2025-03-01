Love Local Game Unites Sweetwater County for a Night of Hoops and Giving

ROCK SPRINGS — The annual Love Local game delivered a night of thrilling basketball action and a powerful display of community support, as Sweetwater County schools raised $28,172 to assist 16 local families and organizations in need.

During “Love Local” week, a new tradition was introduced with the presentation of “The Heart of the Community” award. This year, the honor was bestowed upon all emergency responders in Sweetwater County, including police officers, highway patrol officers, ambulance workers, hospital employees, dispatchers, and sheriff’s department personnel. The crowd gave them a standing ovation in recognition of their dedication during recent challenging months.

Rock Springs High School sports coverage is brought to you by these amazing sponsors:

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Girls Game: Green River 63, Rock Springs 39 (Official Score)

The night was particularly emotional for Green River sophomore Nicole Wilson, who returned to the court for the first time since the passing of her father, local eye doctor Jeff Wilson. The Lady Wolves and many fans in the crowd honored her family by wearing shirts in his memory, and Wilson made an immediate impact in the game.

Rock Springs took an early 5-0 lead, but Green River quickly responded behind Wilson, who scored at the free-throw line and converted a three-point play to push the Lady Wolves ahead 6-5. The Wolves’ full-court press defense stifled Rock Springs, allowing Green River to build a 24-10 first-quarter lead. However, a scoring error on the official scoreboard resulted in a four-point swing, with the game continuing under an incorrect tally and the score being 22-12 now at the beginning of the second quarter.

Despite the discrepancy, Green River maintained control throughout. Wilson, along with teammates Sydnie Eastman and Sophia Arnold, provided offensive firepower. At halftime, Green River led 30-23 on the scoreboard. Rock Springs briefly closed the gap early in the third quarter, but the Lady Wolves countered with a 7-0 run, extending their lead to 43-33 heading into the fourth.

Green River outscored Rock Springs 20-6 in the final frame, sealing the offical 63-39 victory. Four Lady Wolves players finished in double figures: Isa Vasco led with 15 points, followed by Eastman, Arnold, and Wilson with 13 each. Rock Springs’ Emma Asay led all scorers with 19 points, including 12 in the second half and an 8-for-9 performance at the free-throw line.

Following the game, Green River head coach Clinton Landon praised Wilson’s resilience, saying, “I’m just happy to see that big grin again.”

Check out some photos from the girls game below.

Boys Game: Rock Springs 70, Green River 52

The boys’ matchup began with Rock Springs attempting to electrify the crowd, as Samuel Lionberger, a Western Wyoming Community College commit, narrowly missed a lob attempt on the opening play. Green River capitalized on early three-point shooting from Adam Robertson to take an 8-0 lead.

Rock Springs responded with aggressive defense, forcing turnovers and cutting the deficit to 15-10 by the end of the first quarter. The second quarter saw back-and-forth play, with Lionberger leading the charge for the Tigers. A three-pointer from Andrew Moneyhun brought Rock Springs within one, and a late putback by Arrington Purvis tied the game 29-29 at halftime.

The Tigers took control in the third quarter, outscoring the Wolves 22-11 behind a dominant inside presence and defensive intensity. Lionberger ignited the crowd with a dunk, helping Rock Springs to a 51-40 advantage entering the fourth.

The final quarter saw a unique moment when a fan from the Tigers’ student section ran onto the court in celebration, resulting in a technical foul. Despite the brief setback, Rock Springs extended their lead with another dunk from Lionberger and an alley-oop to Boston James, which led them to a dominant second half for a 70-52 victory.

Lionberger led Rock Springs with 24 points, including two dunks. James added 14, while Moneyhun contributed 10. Green River was led by Robertson’s 11 points, with three made shots from beyond the arc, while Hunter Lake chipped in nine.

Check out some photos from the boys game below.