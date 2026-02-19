Love Local Hosts Music Trivia In Green River

Love Local Hosts Music Trivia In Green River

GREEN RIVER — Love Local is continuing its fundraising efforts in Green River tonight with a community Music Trivia night.

Music Trivia will be held at the Green River Bowling Center from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The cost to participate is $10 for the first card and $5 for each additional card. Organizers encourage members of the public to attend, test their music knowledge and help raise money for local causes.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Proceeds from the event will go toward supporting the community through Love Local’s ongoing fundraising efforts.

Related Articles

County Museum Receives Wyoming Humanities Council Grant

County Museum Receives Wyoming Humanities Council Grant

Downtown Rock Springs Celebrates Successes in Annual Report

Downtown Rock Springs Celebrates Successes in Annual Report

Love Local in Rock Springs Continues with Staff vs. Students Basketball Game Tonight

Love Local in Rock Springs Continues with Staff vs. Students Basketball Game Tonight

Weather Forecast for Thursday, February 19, 2026

Weather Forecast for Thursday, February 19, 2026