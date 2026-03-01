Love Local Raises $27,000 For Local Causes

SWEETWATER COUNTY — During Friday night’s Rock Springs–Green River basketball game, the high schools announced they raised just over $27,000 during its annual Love Local fundraising drive. Unlike previous school fundraisers, these funds will remain in Sweetwater County.

Amberlee Beardsley, Rock Springs High School’s Health Occupations Career Academy and student council coordinator, said Love Local has been more fulfilling and impactful for the student councils at both schools. While the total amount raised may not match previous years, she emphasized that the money will make a difference locally.

In past years, Rock Springs and Green River competed to see which school could raise more money for the Make-A-Wish Foundation. Together, they typically raised between $60,000 and $80,000 annually. However, only one $8,000 wish would remain in the community, with the rest supporting wishes across the state.

Now, students from both schools collaborate rather than compete, working together to maximize their fundraising efforts. Love Local will still donate enough to Make-A-Wish to fund one wish in Sweetwater County, while directing the remaining funds toward local needs.

Last year, Love Local supported 18 local causes. Donations included providing a nonverbal child with an iPad equipped with communication software and helping several families pay off medical bills, among other efforts.

This year, Love Local plans to support additional community organizations, including Parents as Teachers, the Wyoming Initiative, and local families in need.

Although the fundraising drive has concluded, the work is just beginning. In the coming weeks, student council members from both schools will meet to determine how best to distribute the funds they raised.