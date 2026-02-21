Love Local To Host Escape Room, Student-Staff Volleyball Fundraiser In Green River

Green River — Love Local will host an escape room and a student-staff volleyball game today as part of its ongoing fundraising efforts to support the community.

The escape room will be held at the Green River Library from noon to 7 p.m.

A student-staff volleyball game will follow at 6:30 p.m. in the Green River High School Gym. Admission is $5. Attendees can pay an additional fee to make changes to the game.

Proceeds from the events will support Love Local’s community fundraising efforts.