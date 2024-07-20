Lovell Tops Green River in 2-1 Pitcher’s Duel

GREEN RIVER – Both Lovell and Green River exhibited strong pitching on Friday, but the Lovell Mustangs proved slightly stronger at the plate, securing a 2-1 win over the Green River Knights.

The Mustangs scored first in the opening inning when Alex Hedges doubled to drive in a run.

Skyler Lee pitched the entire game for Green River, allowing just eight hits and two runs over seven innings. He struck out four and walked two. Tucker Jackson started for Lovell, yielding no hits or runs in three and two-thirds innings, while striking out seven and issuing no walks.

For the Knights, Brackin Lail and Zane Kovick each had one hit. The team executed one double play and played error-free defense, with Dallyn Buschelman leading with seven putouts.

Hedges led Lovell with one RBI, going 1-for-3 hitting. Cash Wassmer had two hits in three at-bats, and Carlos Rodriguez stole two bases.

The Knights’ next game is Sunday at 1 p.m. due to Saratoga forfeiting the tournament, so the Knights have a chance to win and make the third-place match, punching their ticket to state, but if they lose it is their final game of the season.