Love’s Travel Stop Seeks Approval for Sewage Holding Tanks

SWEETWATER COUNTY — Love’s Travel Stop and Country Store is seeking conditional use permit approval from the Sweetwater County Commission to put sewage holding tanks at the truck stop.

According to meeting documents, the sanitary sewage would be routed to four 21,000 gallon holding frac tanks, sized to hold the seven-day rolling average volume.

The holding tanks would be pumped out on a daily basis and hauled to the Green River Public Works Facility for proper disposal until Love’s is connected to a sanitary sewer trunk line connected to the City of Green River.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Love’s previously applied for a Conditional Use Permit for a new wastewater treatment plant, however the Board of County Commissioners concluded that the permit did not comply with the 2015 SWC Zoning Resolution. The “Findings of Fact, Conclusions of Law and Order” was signed on December 4, 2022.

Meeting documents go on to state that the Sweetwater County Planning and Zoning Commission voted 5-0 to recommend approval of this request at its June 14 meeting.

The recommendation is dependent on the following conditions:

1. All WDEQ requirements are maintained for the duration of the conditional use permit.

2. The conditional use application is approved for a time period of 5 years.

3. When a public sewer line is located within 600 feet of the property line, the owner shall connect in to the public sewer line. Once the sewer line is connected and operational, hauling of sewer shall then cease.

4. All comments, dated on May 19 submitted from Darin Kaufman, PE WYDOT District 3 Traffic Engineer, shall be addressed within a 6-month time frame.

Other Business

The Commission will also make several board appointments during its meeting on Tuesday. The Commissioners will make appointments to the following boards: Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport, Community Fine Arts Center, Fiber Optics, Sweetwater County Library System, Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County, Sweetwater County Historical Museum, Planning and Zoning, Predatory Animal, Solid Waste No. 2 (Wamsutter/Bairoil), Solid Waste (Eden), Southwest Counseling, and STAR Transit.

Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County CEO Irene Richardson will provide an annual update on the hospital’s operations. Additionally, Commissioner Lauren Schoenfeld will lead a discussion regarding Special Purpose Tax bonding.

The Sweetwater County Commission will meet Tuesday, June 20, at 9 a.m. at the Sweetwater County Courthouse.

To view the full meeting agenda and packet, click here.