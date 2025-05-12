Lowell Ellsworth Merrell (Nov. 12, 1926 – May 11, 2025)

Lowell Ellsworth Merrell, 98, a cherished resident of Rock Springs, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 11, 2025. Lowell was born on Friday, November 12, 1926, in Boulder, Wyoming, to Ernest Ellsworth Merrell and Carolyn Merrell.

A proud 1944 graduate of Rock Springs High School, Lowell went on to become the dedicated owner and operator of Rushmore Furniture, a business he passionately ran for 50 successful years. His commitment and contributions to the local community were evident through his longstanding membership in the B.P.O. E. Elks Lodge #624 and the Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie #151.

He married the love of his life Ellen Louise Freeman October 19, 1946 in Green River. She preceded him in death February 8, 2011.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Lowell’s life was filled with the joys of the great outdoors, where he indulged in fishing, boating, camping, hunting, and snow machining. An avid gardener and pool enthusiast, he found his greatest joy in spending time with his beloved family, particularly his cherished grandchildren.

Survivors include one daughter, Diane Roccabruna and husband Rick of Rock Springs: one son, Leonard Merrell of Rock Springs; two daughter-in-laws, Linda Merrell of Rock Springs, Evelyn Merrell of Rock Springs; two sisters. Eva Cauthorn of Green River, Eunice Kiernan of Tucson, Arizona; ten grandchildren, Ricco Roccabruna of Rock Springs, Amber Roccabruna of Rock Springs, Leslie Cover and husband Jerry of Rock Springs, Phillip Merrell and fiance Donnya Abram-Alacon of Rock Springs, Marjorie Dimick and fiance Jim Hardman of Green River, Stephanie Merrell and husband Gary Lenzmeier of Saint Cloud, Minnesota, Nancy Merrell and companion Leo of Rock Springs, Sara Merrell Hiatt and husband Justin of Draper, Utah, Karen Merrell of Salt Lake City, Utah, Wendy Spackman and husband Kurt of Wisconsin; eleven great-grandchildren; several great-great-grandchildren, cousins, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; two sons, Kenneth Merrell, Roger Merrell; one sister, Ernesta Murphy and husband Buster; three brothers-in-law, Allen Kiernan, Arnold Mabile, Larry Cauthorn; dear friends, Maurice Faler, Bobbie McCaskill and Edie Korgi.

The family respectfully requests donations be made in Lowell’s memory to the Holy Spirit Catholic Community Building Fund, 116 Broadway Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming.

Cremation will take place; a Celebration of Life will be conducted at 11 A,.M. Wednesday, May 21st, 2025, at Vase Funeral Chapel, 154 Elk Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming, Graveside Services and Inurnment will be in the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.

Lowell will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him. His legacy will forever endure in the hearts of those he touched.