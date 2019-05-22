Loye Don Williams (October 2, 1931 – May 20, 2019)

Loye Don Williams, 87, of Rock Springs, Wyoming passed away on Monday, May 20, 2019 at his home.

A longtime resident of Rock Springs, and former resident of Littleton, Colorado, Mr. Williams died following an illness of one year. He was born on October 2, 1931 in Campbell, Texas, the son of Loy Maynard Williams and Pauline Shupping Williams.

Mr. Williams attended schools in Duncan, Oklahoma and was a 1950 graduate of the Duncan High School. He attended the East Central University in Ada, Oklahoma and graduated with an Associate’s Degree in Electronics.

He married Dawna Loise Capps in Wichita Falls, Texas on May 29, 1956. Mr. Williams was a United States Army Veteran and served during the Korean War.

He was employed at Exxon for thirty years and retired as a Supervisor of Field Service on April 30, 1986. His interests included hunting and fishing. He was a member of Young at Heart Senior Center, National Rifle Association and Safari Club International.

Survivors include his wife Dawna Louise Williams of Rock Springs; one son Loye Don Williams II and wife Janet of Rock Springs; two daughters Brigat Bassett and husband Kendall of Casper, Wyoming and Bridget Butterfield and husband Lawrence of Nampa, Idaho; five grandchildren Heather Williams, Linsay McDaniel, Haley Flores, Darren Slack and Deidra Slack and eight great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one sister Joane Shirley.

The family of Loye Don Williams respectfully request donations be made in his memory to Young at Heart Center, 2400 Reagan Avenue, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901 Cremation will take place and services will be announced at a later date.