Lozier Named Rock Springs URA Volunteer of the Month

ROCK SPRINGS —The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency (URA) announced Russ Lozier as organization’s the Volunteer of the Month for September. The organization is celebrating his dedication and hours of service.

Lozier has volunteered for the URA for many years, stepping up to assist with various projects and events. In September, he dedicated numerous hours to constructing portable dressing rooms for the Broadway Theater, an addition that aims to enhance the experience for performers and patrons alike. Furthermore, he diligently worked on rehanging and repairing a section of the beloved muraled boot art installment, ensuring its continued beauty and integrity. His commitment also extends to the day-to-day operations, such as through regular volunteer work in the concession area and attending a cocktail-making class to further hone his skills and enhance offerings at events.

While Lozier was born and raised in Lander, Rock Springs has been his home for many years. A significant portion of his professional life has been dedicated to Mountain West Pipeline, formerly known as Questar, where he worked for more than 34 years before retiring earlier this year.