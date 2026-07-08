Lucas James Maser (June 30, 2026)

Baby Lucas James Maser was born into the arms of angels on June 30, 2026 at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County.

Survivors include loving parents Doyle A. Maser and Emily M.L. Maser (Tucker); brothers DJ Maser, Mitch Maser, Spencer Maser; sisters Kayleen Maser, Charlotte Maser, Eloise Maser; and maternal grandparents Ross and Yuk Mei Tucker all of Sweetwater County, Wyoming.

He was preceded in death by paternal grandparents Alex and Anee Maser.

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A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00am, Thursday, July 9, 2026 at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, 116 Broadway St. Rock Springs, WY.

Burial will take place in the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery.

Condolences for the family can be left at www.foxfh.com.