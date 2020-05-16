Lucille F. Pezely (December 13, 1922 – May 5, 2020)

Lucille F. Pezely Saunders, 97, of Casper, Wyoming, passed away on Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at the Kloefkorn Hospice Home surrounded by her family. She was a resident of Casper for the past 60 years and former resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming.

Mrs. Saunders was born on December 13, 1922, in Winton, Wyoming, the daughter of Robert Pezely and Maria Mikez Pezely.

She attended schools in Rock Springs, Wyoming.

Mrs. Saunders was employed by True Oil as a custodian for thirty years and retired in 1990.

Survivors include her daughter Pavala Bonavitavcola of Casper, Wyoming, three grandchildren, Niko Kennedy of Ventura, California, Jelena Stein and Maya Kennedy.

She was preceded in death by her parents, three brothers and six sisters.

Private family services will take place.

