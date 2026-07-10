Lucille K. “Cookie” Wolfe (March 13, 1935 – March 3, 2026)

Lucille K. “Cookie” Wolfe, 90, passed away on March 3, 2026, in Lafayette, Colorado. Cookie was born in Rock Springs on March 13, 1935.

She graduated from Rock Springs High School in 1953 and the St. Benedict’s School of Nursing in Ogden, Utah in 1956. She married Charles P. Wolfe in 1957, and they eventually settled in Boulder, Colorado. Cookie remained a resident of Boulder for over 60 years where she raised her family, loved her grandchildren and was active in numerous childcare organizations in the Boulder area.

She is survived by her son Mike of Niwot, Colorado and daughter Kristi of Boulder, Colorado, along with 4 grandchildren, Jackie, Matt, Mark and Kevin and 2 great grandchildren, Calvin and Emersyn. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Wolfe; her sister Carol Smith; and her parents Victor and Annie Kvasnak.

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A remembrance gathering will be held on Thursday, July 16th beginning at 10:00 am at 6531 Columbine Court in Niwot, Colorado. Family and friends are invited to dress casually and join us for the service and a reception immediately afterward. An inurnment service will be held in Rock Springs, Wyoming on Friday, July 17th beginning at 10 am. The service will take place graveside at the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery located at 802 Thompson Street in Rock Springs, Wyoming.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Rock Springs Historical Museum @ https://client.pointandpay.net/web/CityofRockSpringsHistoricalMuseum.