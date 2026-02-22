Lucille (Lucy) Annette Wing (October 26, 1957 - February 21, 2026).

Lucille (Lucy) Annette Wing passed away on February 21, 2026, in Ogden, Utah, after a courageous battle with illness.

She was born on October 26, 1957, in Laramie, Wyoming.

She is survived by her mother, Doris Jelaco; her brothers, George Jelaco and Richard (Rick) Jelaco; her children, Brandon Wing, Ashley (TJ) Lockman, and Tia (Dominic) Carroll; five grandchildren; and many extended family members and friends.

Lucy was strong, stubborn, and funny. Her spirit will forever inspire those who knew her. Her children and grandchildren were the center of her world and her greatest pride. She had a loving heart and a lifelong passion for animals, especially her beloved dog, Sawyer.

No services will be held per her wishes. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made in Lucy’s memory to the Red Desert Humane Society, 310 Yellowstone Road, Rock Springs, WY 82901.