Lucille May Belveal (May 6, 1943 – January 20, 2019)

PINEDALE– Lucille May Belveal, 75, of Pinedale, Wyoming passed away Sunday January 20, 2019 at the Sublette Center in Pinedale with her family at her side.

Lucille was born May 6, 1943 in West Bend, Wisconsin to Russel Rich and Norma (Dolly) Miller) Rich. She married her sweetheart William Walter Belveal May 1, 1965.

Lucille went to college and earned her Associated Arts Degree in accounting from San Joaquin Delta College in 1976. She would often volunteer her time to help the elderly to do their taxes and she was a partner and bookkeeper at Belveal’s Body Shop & Towing Inc.

She enjoyed pinochle and Wii bowling at Rendezvous Pointe, camping, goldmining, snow machining, 4 wheeling, fishing and especially her grandchildren. She was a Christian and member of the Unity Church.

She is survived by her children Norma (Todd) Clark, Phillip (Amy) Belveal Sr.; step-children William Craig (Connie) Belveal and Curtis Keith Belveal; brothers Lyndon (Linda) Rich, Russel (Cindy) Rich; sisters Lillian Rich and Sarah (Gary) Heilman and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren and nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents Russel and Norma Rich; husband William W. Belveal; step-daughter Cheryl Denise Belveal and brothers Larry and Lee Rich.

A celebration of life will be held June 15, 2019; place to be determined. Memorial contributions in Lucille’s memory can be made to the American Lung Association at lung.org or Kickin’ Cancer in Sublette County P.O. Box 687, Pinedale, WY 82941.