Lucky Jim Parrish (September 26, 1947 – September 8, 2023)

Lucky Jim Parrish, 75, passed away Friday, September 8, 2023 at his home in Rock Springs, Wyoming. He was a resident for 33 years and former resident of Hanna, Wyoming.

Mr. Parrish was born September 26, 1947 in Rawlins, Wyoming; the son of Duke Parrish.

He attended schools in Rawlins, Wyoming.

Mr. Parrish married the love of his life Kay Jack March 17, 1966 in Casper, Wyoming.

He worked at Black Bute Coal for 20 years until ill health forced his retirement in February 2009 as a Welder.

He enjoyed spending time with his family, wood carving, hunting and riding in his side by side.

Survivors include his wife, Kay Parrish; two daughters, Cindy Selph and husband Winston of Joliet, Illinois; Sandy Gunyan and husband Rich of Rock Springs, Wyoming; one sister, Darlene Gaskill of Rock Springs, Wyoming; seven grandchildren, Jason Webb and wife Sam; Cory Webb; John Case and wife Savanna; Bradley Case; Zach Gunyan; Laine Gunyan and wife Paula; Justin Gunyan and fiancé Sierra.

He is preceded in death by his father, Duke Parrish; three sisters, Rosalee Dunham; Delorse Potter; Eileen Scott; one great granddaughter, Adeline Webb.

The family respectfully requests donations be make in Jim’s name to Shriners Hospitals for Children, 1275 E. Fairfax Road, Salt Lake City, Utah 84103.

Cremation will take place; there will be no services at his request.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.