Lucy Cordova (March 31, 1943 - June 15, 2026).

Lucy Cordova, 83 of Colorado Springs, Colorado passed away Monday June 15, 2026. Daughter of Alex and Nora Mondragon. She grew up in Rock Springs, Wyoming along with her five brothers. She met Herb Cordova while working at Little America as a waitress. They married and had five children while living in Green River, Wyoming. She dedicated her life to raising her children and supporting all of their various activities. She operated the Fountain at the Bi-Rite Drug store in Rock Springs and opened the Ice Cream Parlor in Green River.

She moved to Colorado Springs after Herb’s passing. Her main focus was her family. She enjoyed every minute with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. When she was able to travel, she enjoyed going to casinos and was an avid player at the slot machines. Lucy loved her dogs Abbie and Sophie. She was filled with joy whenever she talked about them. She loved spending time with her favorite cousin Joanne. She always spoke of the times they spent together as children and adults.

Lucy kept her sense of humor, even while fighting Parkinson’s disease and diabetes. She was adored by her extended family at the Assisted Living facility. There, she enjoyed bingo along with various other activities.

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Lucy is survived by five children. Daughters: Rachel (Andrew) Watson; Rhonda Cordova (Rigo) of Colorado Springs. Sons: Ron (Michelle) Cordova; Ray Cordova, of Green River, Wyoming; Rick Cordova. Grandchildren: Brittany Watson; Briana (Nate) Weeden; Braeden Cordova; Dave (Danielle) Cordova; Leticia (Zack) Rivera; Rocky Cordova; Alexandria Cordova. Great-grandchildren: Braxton & Lyla Weeden; Bailee & Liliana Cordova; Zoe & Henry Rivera; Azrael Cordova. Brothers: Joe (Cheryl) Mondragon; Alex (Beverly) Mondragon; Jerry (Connie) Mondragon; Gerald (Rosie) Mondragon.

Lucy was preceded in death by her husband Herb, brother Arthur and her parents.

Services will be held at St Patrick Roman Catholic Church, 6455 Brook Park Dr., Colorado Springs, CO. Rosary and viewing will be held Wednesday, June 24, 6:00 pm – 7:00 pm. Funeral Mass will be held Thursday, June 25 at 10:00 am.

A graveyard service will take place in Green River, Wyoming at a later date.

In lieu of flowers the family request donations made in the name of Lucy to the charity of their choice.