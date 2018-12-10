Lucy Frazier (November 25, 1965 – December 8, 2018)

GREEN RIVER– Glenna Lucille “Lucy” Frazier, 53, of Green River, Wyoming passed away on Saturday, December 8, 2018 at her home. A former longtime resident of Green River and resident of Reliance for the past year, she died following a brief illness.

Lucy was born on November 25, 1965 in Wallace, Idaho, the daughter of William H. Clark and Glenna Nebeker Clark.

She attended schools in Green River, Wyoming.

Lucy married Sargent Paul Frazier in 1988 and they later divorced in 2001. She later married Rodney McCarrie in Green River, Wyoming on March 20, 2008 and he preceded her in death in 2013.

She was employed at J.B.’s Restaurant as a customer service manager.

Her interests were crocheting, reading, camping, rock hunting, singing and dancing. She also enjoyed wood burning, arts and crafts.

She enjoyed spending time with her friends and family.

Survivors include two daughters Christina DeLaurentis and husband Jason of Reliance, Wyoming and Felicia Hafner and husband Charles of Green River, Wyoming; one son David Martin of Rock Springs, Wyoming; one brother William Clark of Green River, Wyoming; one sister Dinah Moran and husband Dan of Kingman, Arizona; four grandchildren Ashton, Kyland, Sofia and Parker Hafner; several cousins; one aunt Judy Bramwell and husband Willie; several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents William H. Clark and Glenna Nebeker-Politte and her husband Rodney McCarrie.

She will forever be loved and missed by those who loved her.

Cremation will take place and a celebration of her life and potluck will be held from 4:00 P.M. until 6:00 P.M. on Thursday, December 13, 2018 at the Ponderosa Bar, 41 East Railroad Avenue, Green River, Wyoming at her request.

May she rest in peace and feel your love. See you there.