Ludtke Named TRN Media Spring Coach of the Year

ROCK SPRINGS — Rock Springs softball’s historic 2026 season was built on more than wins and losses.

It was built on trust, resilience and a team-first mentality that carried the Lady Tigers to the best finish in program history. For leading that turnaround in her first season at the helm, Rock Springs coach Blair Ludtke has been named TRN Media’s 2026 Spring Coach of the Year.

The honor comes after Ludtke guided the Lady Tigers to a third-place finish at the State Softball Tournament, the highest state finish in school history. Rock Springs finished one win shy of reaching the program’s first state championship game and fought through the elimination bracket with three postseason elimination-game victories between regionals and state.

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Looking back on her first season with the program, Ludtke said the memories that stand out most have little to do with wins or trophies.

“The fun that these girls had and how they played together as a team and family and not individuals,” Ludtke said. “My favorite part is seeing the girls smile and have fun while they are playing the game we love.”

She also laughed while recalling one of the team’s unique traditions.

“A highlight was handing them baby Jesus’s on third base and if I missed giving them one they made it known,” she said. “The first thing they would say when they got to third is ‘Where’s my Baby Jesus?’”

A Team Built On Trust

After taking over the program before the season, Ludtke said one of her primary goals was establishing a team identity centered around sportsmanship and relationships.

“I wanted us to be known for our sportsmanship both on and off the field and I wanted us to be a team that other teams enjoyed playing,” Ludtke said.

According to Ludtke, feedback from opposing coaches, players and umpires throughout the season reinforced that the team accomplished that goal.

“I can’t tell you how many coaches, players and umpires would come up to me after they played us whether they won or lost and said, ‘Great group of kids, love their sportsmanship and attitudes,’” she said.

The first-year coach credited the team’s chemistry as the biggest reason for its postseason success.

“Without a doubt the biggest reason is because these girls were having fun,” Ludtke said. “They were trusting each other and they played together as a team. They encouraged each other. There was no I involved. It was all about them together.”

That chemistry helped Rock Springs weather adversity throughout the season.

“When Ruby [Florencio] got hurt she was our loudest cheerleader in the dugout,” Ludtke said. “The players coming off the bench cheered till they went hoarse. If one of the starters were struggling they cheered even louder for the girls that were playing.”

Buying In From Day One

While taking over a program can often come with challenges, Ludtke said the transition was smoother than expected because of the players’ willingness to embrace the coaching staff’s vision.

“It was honestly a very smooth transition,” she said. “The biggest obstacle was for the girls to buy into our philosophy and honestly those kids bought in from day one.”

Ludtke pointed to the team’s perseverance after a difficult stretch early in the season as a key turning point.

“After the Cody tournament, our losing streak, these girls kept pushing and they kept showing up for one another,” she said. “Every single player stepped up from our seniors to our juniors to our sophomores to our freshmen. Every single one of them believed in each other.”

That belief became evident during the postseason. Rock Springs won three elimination games between regionals and state, keeping its season alive each time.

“They played with JOY,” Ludtke said. “They had fun. They know this game doesn’t define them and so they just went out there and played the best of their ability and as hard as they could.”

The Lady Tigers’ postseason run ultimately ended in an 11-8 loss to Cheyenne Central High School in the state semifinals, but Ludtke said the emotions afterward reflected gratitude more than disappointment.

“The mood was joyful and full of gratitude,” she said. “There was sadness for our seniors and our season ending. No one wanted the season to be over, especially me.”

Ludtke became emotional recalling a postgame moment with senior Taylor Flores.

“Taylor Flores asked me to remove her cleats because I was the first coach she had ever had and the last one,” Ludtke said. “That tugged at my heart strings and maybe a tear or two fell out.”

Looking Toward The Future

Rock Springs graduates several key seniors, including two pitchers, but returns a strong core from a team that reached the state’s final four.

Ludtke said she is already excited about the future.

“Getting back to coach the girls,” she said. “I love this team. I am excited to see the potential that these returners bring. I am excited to see some underclassmen come into their own.”

She also credited her coaching staff for helping make the season possible.

“I am grateful that they bought into my philosophy and that they went all in with me,” Ludtke said. “We were all on the same page.”

Ludtke specifically praised assistants Madi Yoak, Rick Yoak, Blaec and Al for their contributions throughout the season.

“It was awesome to get to coach with them,” she said. “Each coach on our staff has a different role and something different to contribute and they all excelled at their roles.”

WE AIN’T DONE YET! Blair Ludtke

A Humbling Recognition

When informed she had been selected as TRN Media’s Spring Coach of the Year, Ludtke quickly redirected the attention toward her players.

“I am very humbled and honored,” she said. “There are a lot of great coaches in Sweetwater County that y’all could have chosen and to be considered is just an honor.”

“But I have to give the credit to those young ladies in uniform. They are the ones who put in the time and work and they deserve the recognition.”

For Ludtke, coaching extends beyond softball.

“I love mentoring the future generations,” she said. “Softball is my ministry and I love coaching them and watching them grow.”

Faith played a significant role in Ludtke’s first season with the program. Reflecting on the year, she spoke less about wins and losses and more about the relationships formed along the way.

“God established more than just a team, He gave us a family,” Ludtke said.

Ludtke expressed gratitude to her players, coaching staff, parents, school administrators, family members and the Rock Springs community for their support throughout the season. She said the experience reaffirmed her belief in trusting God’s plan, even when the path forward isn’t always clear.

“I am humbled by the opportunity to coach these girls,” she said.

As she looks ahead to 2027, Ludtke believes the foundation has been established for continued success.

Her message to Tiger fans was simple:

“WE AIN’T DONE YET!”